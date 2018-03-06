“Architects of Denial” premiers in Yerevan

President Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan attended the premiere of “Architects of Denial” documentary  at Moscow Cinema House.

The film is based on historians’ studies and stories about Genocide survivors. The documentary features experts’ testimonies which reveal the connectivity between the denial of historic facts, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity committed in different parts of the world.

Producers of the films Dean Cain and Montel Williams were present at the screening.

Remarks by Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian

Honorable Mr. President and Ms Sargsyan,
Ladies and Gentlemen,

Today is the Armenian premiere of the film “Architects of Denial”, which has already gained wide acceptance in the United States of America and many other countries of the world. The film is dedicated to the horrendous crime against humanity committed in the early 20th century, the Armenian Genocide, continued attempts of its denial, as well as to the modern time atrocities perpetrated against the Armenian people.

As the Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel said, denying means killing a second time. He urged not to remain silent, to combat the evil of genocide, since the indifference and denial create new tormentors. Indeed, the authors of the film have made a vital and grateful contribution, through their important work highlighting once again that “no one is forgotten, nothing is forgotten.”

There is no doubt that this film is a new step in the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, in raising awareness about it, in the fight against new genocides and the evil of its denial and it makes an essential input to the universal efforts of keeping the promise of “never again”. I would like to thank all those who have contributed to this valuable movie. Today, many of them are present here, at the Armenian premiere. Please join me welcoming the co-producers of the movie, American cinema and television stars Dean Cain and Montel Williams.

