Armenia hosts TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission sitting

16:52, 06 Mar 2018
Armenia assumed the chairmanship of the TRACECA  Intergovernmental Commission  (IGC) at the 13th sitting of the IGC that kicked off in Yerevan today.

High-ranking officials from 12 member states (including Iran, Georgia and Azerbaijan) have arrived in Armenia to participate in the meeting. Representatives of Embassies of TRACECA member states in Armenia, the Permanent Secretariat, international organizations and the European Commission are also attending the sitting.

“From Armenia’s economic policy of the past years it becomes apparent that road-construction and infrastructure development programs are the locomotives of our policy. They increase and expand every year,” Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Infrastructure Development Vahan Martirosyan said in his opening remarks.

He added that ensuring road safety in the region, digitizing roads and services, modernizing checkpoints and adjusting them to modern standards are among Armenia’s priorities.

Minister Martirosayn noted that only under conditions of developed road infrastructures, open borders, free trade and investments will it be possible to promote development of economies, create jobs and develop living standards on the regional level.

Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Georgy Cherkezashvili said Georgia is also actively developing road infrastructures. He noted that the Lars checkpoint is also part of the plans, and upgrading is expected in the future.

Representative of Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development Mehti Ashrafi said “Armenia occupies an important geographical position and serves a bridge between continents.”

“Cooperation with Armenia is very important to us. We are ready to expand our partnership and have a number of programs in that direction,” he said.

