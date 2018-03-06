Armenian National Security uncovers group engaged in document fraud

13:49, 06 Mar 2018
Off

The Armenian National Security Service has detected a group of Armenian and foreign citizens that has long been engaged in document fraud.

In particular, during 2016-2017 members of the group printed and sold 40 false documents for foreign citizens, confirming the fact of having completed military service in another country, based on which they were later registered in Armenian military commissariats, obtained citizenship of the Republic of Armenia and were exempt of military service.

Besides, the group falsified and sold a number of driver licenses, birth and marriage certificates, education, residence and vehicle registration documents, which were later presented to relevant authorities in Armenia and foreign countries.

The National Security Service confiscated the devises, stamps, seals and forms used for falsification of official documents, as well as samples of certificates and other official documents made for 140 Armenian and other nationals made on behalf of local self-government bodies and separate organizations.

The eleven members of the group have been charged with forgery under parts 1 and 2 of Article 325 of the Armenian Criminal Code (Forgery, sale or use of forged documents, stamps, seals, letter-heads, vehicle license plates).

