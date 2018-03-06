Armenia’s President invites Cyprus counterpart to Francophone summit

Today, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cyprus to the Republic of Armenia Leonidas S. Markides (residence in Moscow) presented his credentials to RA President Serzh Sargsyan.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming office, the President stressed that non-stop efforts should be made to promote the traditionally high-level Armenian-Cypriot relations and build on the centuries-old ties of close friendship between the two peoples.

President Sargsyan hailed the ongoing active Armenian-Cypriot dialogue and the close contacts entertained on both bilateral interstate and inter-party levels, as well as within international organizations.

As regards the cooperation on international platforms, the President referred to the 17th Summit of La Francophonie to be held in Yerevan on October 11-12, noting that he had sent an invitation to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiadis to take part in this important event. Serzh Sargsyan highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in promoting bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing close cooperation between the respective legislatures.

The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed between Armenia and the European Union last November, was described as a favorable medium for developing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The parties agreed that there is still much to be done in the field of trade and economic relations so that the latter could catch up with the high level of political relations.

Ambassador Leonidas Markides thanked the President of Armenia for accepting his credentials, noting that the Armenian Ambassador is handing his credentials to Cyprus President Anastasiadis at the same moment.

“This is just a coincidence of course, but I think it to be an important coincidence that happens between good friends. Our relations could not have been better, but I agree with you, Mr. President, that we have to take additional steps to advance them,” the Ambassador of Cyprus said.

President Sargsyan and Ambassador Markides discussed the opportunities and prospects for deepening Armenian-Cypriot relations and cooperation in different spheres of activity.