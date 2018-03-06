Dean Cain, Montel Williams awarded Armenia’s Order of Honor

President Serzh Sargsyan today received producers of the Architects of Denial documentary Dean Cain and Montel Williams and their families.

The President shared his impressions from the film that premiered at Moscow Cinema yesterday, emphasizing its importance in the international recognition and condemnation of genocides, including the Armenian Genocide.

President Sargsyan noted that although there is much discussion on the topic in scientific circles, there is lack of documentaries, and the Architects of Denial comes to fill the gap.

“The parallels between today’s reality and the events of 100 years ago are very important,” Serzh Sargsyan said. He pointed to the parallels between the Armenian Genocide and today’s developments in Nagorno Karabakh.

President Sargsyan awarded Dean Cain and Montel Williams with Orders of Honor for their contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity.

The producers voiced hope that the film would help change perceptions of the issue not only in the US, but also worldwide.