Dean Cain, Montel Williams awarded Armenia’s Order of Honor

18:51, 06 Mar 2018
Off

President Serzh Sargsyan today received producers of the Architects of Denial documentary Dean Cain and Montel Williams and their families.

The President shared his impressions from the film that premiered at Moscow Cinema yesterday, emphasizing its importance in the international recognition and condemnation of genocides, including the Armenian Genocide.

President Sargsyan noted that although there is much discussion on the topic in scientific circles, there is lack of documentaries, and the Architects of Denial comes to fill the gap.

“The parallels between today’s reality and the events of 100 years ago are very important,” Serzh Sargsyan said. He pointed to the parallels between the Armenian Genocide and today’s developments in Nagorno Karabakh.

President Sargsyan awarded Dean Cain and Montel Williams with Orders of Honor for their contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity.

The producers voiced hope that the film would help change perceptions of the issue not only in the US, but also worldwide.

Comments

Recent News

Artsakh FM meets OSCE CiO Special Rep.

18:58, 06 Mar 2018

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria, killing 32

17:54, 06 Mar 2018

Armenia's President invites Cyprus counterpart to Francophone summit

17:38, 06 Mar 2018

North and South Korea leaders to meet next month

17:24, 06 Mar 2018

Armenia hosts TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission sitting

16:52, 06 Mar 2018

PM briefed on Gyumri Culinary School Project

15:32, 06 Mar 2018

Armenian National Security uncovers group engaged in document fraud

13:49, 06 Mar 2018

Artsakh Parliament's statement on Sumgait circulated in the OSCE

12:41, 06 Mar 2018

Los Angeles to host conference dedicated to 400th anniversary of Armenians' arrival to the US

11:07, 06 Mar 2018

Lost WW2 aircraft carrier found after 76 years

11:02, 06 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh FM meets OSCE CiO Special Rep.

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria, killing 32

Armenia's President invites Cyprus counterpart to Francophone summit

North and South Korea leaders to meet next month

Armenia hosts TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission sitting

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia