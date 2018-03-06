Los Angeles to host conference dedicated to 400th anniversary of Armenians’ arrival to the US

11:07, 06 Mar 2018
Massis Post – The Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives, The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) in Yerevan, Armenia, and the California State University Northridge Armenian Studies Program, have announced an upcoming conference dedicated to the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Armenian to America, ‘Martin the Armenian’ (Virginia, 1618). This conference will focus on the legacy of the Armenian-American community and its significant accomplishments from very humble beginnings.

This landmark anniversary has inspired numerous scholars and cultural figures from diverse backgrounds to share their studies and perspectives on the rich Armenian-American heritage. In conjunction with the conference, a special exhibition prepared for the occasion will be on display featuring Armenian-American heirlooms and historical artifacts from the Ararat-Eskijian Museum and the private collection of Dr. Hayk Demoyan, Director of the AGMI.

The conference begins Friday, March 16, 2018, from 6 to 10 PM, with a reception, the opening of the special exhibition, and the launching of Dr. Demoyans’s new publication, Armenian Legacy in America: A 400-Year Heritage, along with a musical program, a short documentary film on Armenian-American achievements in politics, and a brief play. The conference will continue on Saturday, March 17, 2018, from 9:30 AM to 5 PM, with four scheduled sessions.

