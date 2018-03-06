Lost WW2 aircraft carrier found after 76 years

11:02, 06 Mar 2018
The wreck of a US aircraft carrier that was sunk during World War Two has been found off the coast of Australia, the BBC reports.

The USS Lexington was located at a depth of about 3km (2 miles) in the Coral Sea, about 800km off Australia’s east coast.

The ship was lost in the Battle of the Coral Sea from 4-8 May 1942. More than 200 crew members died in the fighting.

The US Navy confirmed the ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The discovery of the Lexington, along with 11 of its 35 aircraft, was made by Mr Allen’s company Vulcan on Sunday.

