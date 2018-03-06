Lost WW2 aircraft carrier found after 76 years

Photo: PAUL G. ALLEN
The wreck of a US aircraft carrier that was sunk during World War Two has been found off the coast of Australia, the BBC reports.
The USS Lexington was located at a depth of about 3km (2 miles) in the Coral Sea, about 800km off Australia’s east coast.
The ship was lost in the Battle of the Coral Sea from 4-8 May 1942. More than 200 crew members died in the fighting.
The US Navy confirmed the ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.
The discovery of the Lexington, along with 11 of its 35 aircraft, was made by Mr Allen’s company Vulcan on Sunday.
An exciting announcement regarding USS Lexington (CV-2)!
Though Lexington was lost in the Battle of the Coral Sea, the valiant efforts of her men crippled IJN carriers Shōkaku and Zuikaku so that they were unable to take part at Midway, setting the stage for an Allied victory. https://t.co/KaAPsOtRqO
— U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) March 5, 2018
