PM briefed on Gyumri Culinary School Project

15:32, 06 Mar 2018
Off

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received a delegation led by Marie Lou Papazian, CEO of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies. The delegation comprised Herve Fleuri, Executive Vice President of the Paul Bocuse Culinary Institute (France), French-Armenian philanthropist Raffi Derderian and others.

The guests briefed the Prime Minister on the Gyumri Culinary School Project which will use the Paul Bocuse Institute’s expertise and possibilities. Prime Minister Karapetyan welcomed the idea of implementing such a project in Armenia.

“I am convinced that it will be a successful, change-oriented project, which is so much needed in Gyumri, the Premier stressed, assuring that his government is ready to support the implementation of the project.

Comments

Recent News

Artsakh FM meets OSCE CiO Special Rep.

18:58, 06 Mar 2018

Dean Cain, Montel Williams awarded Armenia's Order of Honor

18:51, 06 Mar 2018

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria, killing 32

17:54, 06 Mar 2018

Armenia's President invites Cyprus counterpart to Francophone summit

17:38, 06 Mar 2018

North and South Korea leaders to meet next month

17:24, 06 Mar 2018

Armenia hosts TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission sitting

16:52, 06 Mar 2018

Armenian National Security uncovers group engaged in document fraud

13:49, 06 Mar 2018

Artsakh Parliament's statement on Sumgait circulated in the OSCE

12:41, 06 Mar 2018

Los Angeles to host conference dedicated to 400th anniversary of Armenians' arrival to the US

11:07, 06 Mar 2018

Lost WW2 aircraft carrier found after 76 years

11:02, 06 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh FM meets OSCE CiO Special Rep.

Dean Cain, Montel Williams awarded Armenia's Order of Honor

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria, killing 32

Armenia's President invites Cyprus counterpart to Francophone summit

North and South Korea leaders to meet next month

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia