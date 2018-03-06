PM briefed on Gyumri Culinary School Project

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received a delegation led by Marie Lou Papazian, CEO of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies. The delegation comprised Herve Fleuri, Executive Vice President of the Paul Bocuse Culinary Institute (France), French-Armenian philanthropist Raffi Derderian and others.

The guests briefed the Prime Minister on the Gyumri Culinary School Project which will use the Paul Bocuse Institute’s expertise and possibilities. Prime Minister Karapetyan welcomed the idea of implementing such a project in Armenia.

“I am convinced that it will be a successful, change-oriented project, which is so much needed in Gyumri,” the Premier stressed, assuring that his government is ready to support the implementation of the project.