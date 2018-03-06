Russian transport plane crashes in Syria, killing 32

All people on board of the aircraft, including 26 passengers and six crew members died in the incident, Sputnik quotes the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

The Russian An-26 plane crashed near Syrian Hmeymim base at 3 pm on Tuesday when landing, according to the ministry of defense. The plane hit the ground 500 meters short of the runway.

The technical malfunction was behind the crash, the ministry added, saying the aircraft was not attacked.

The investigation into the incident is underway.