Coca-Cola plans to launch its first alcoholic drink

15:31, 07 Mar 2018
Off
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

 

Coca-Cola is planning to produce an alcoholic drink for the first time in the company’s 125-year history – with an alcopop-style product in Japan, the BBC reports.

It is keen to cash in on the country’s growing taste for Chu-Hi – canned sparkling flavored drinks given a kick with a local spirit called shochu.

The product is typically between 3% and 8% alcohol by volume.

A senior Coke executive in Japan said the move was a “modest experiment for a specific slice of our market.”

“We haven’t experimented in the low alcohol category before, but it’s an example of how we continue to explore opportunities outside our core areas,” said Jorge Garduno, Coca-Cola’s Japan president.

It was unlikely the drink would be sold outside of Japan, he suggested.

