Helicopter crashes in Russia’s Chechnya, killing five

A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia’s region of Chechnya, leaving five people dead, Sputnik reported.

“According to the preliminary data, a special forces’ helicopter crashed, killing at least five people out of nine, being aboard,” a source said.

According to the source, the emergency response group hasn’t reached the scene of the crash yet.

The authorities haven’t commented on the incident yet.

At the same time, Sputnik quotes a medical source at the Russian Emergencies Ministry, two medical brigades have headed to the crash site.