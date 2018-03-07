Iranian MP calls for implementation of Iran-Armenia agreements

10:15, 07 Mar 2018
Iranian lawmaker told the Armenian ambassador to Tehran that speedy implementation of agreements between Iran and Armenia can boost the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, Mehr News Agency reported. 

“The speedy implementation of the agreements between the Iranian-Armenian joint economic commission can significantly increase the level of relations between Iran and Armenia,” said Mohammadreza Aref, the Head of the Reformist parliamentary faction.

The Iranian lawmaker made the remarks on Tuesday during a bilateral meeting with Artashes Tumanya, the Armenian Ambassador to Iran.

Referring to the long-standing and friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Aref said, “the Iranian Parliament fully supports developing and expanding relations in all fields.”

He emphasized the important role of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries, adding that accelerating the implementation of the agreements made in the Joint Commission can significantly improve the level of relations between the two sides.

At the meeting, the Armenian ambassador to Tehran also highlighted the importance of developing economic relations between the two countries, as well as the positive assessment of the political relations between the two sides.

