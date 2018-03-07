N.J. Congressional candidate Tom Malinowski calls for U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide

10:58, 07 Mar 2018
Off

Tom Malinowski, a retired U.S. diplomat seeking to unseat a sitting U.S. Representative in central New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, has, in a statement shared with the Armenian National Committee of New Jersey (ANC of N.J.), backed U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide and called out his opponent, incumbent Leonard Lance, for taking an all-expense paid junket to Azerbaijan in 2013, the Armenian Weekly reports.

“Acknowledging historical truth is essential to preventing genocide and promoting justice and reconciliation after it happens,” reads a part of Malinowski’s statement. “For this reason, I have long believed that the United States should recognize the Armenian Genocide, while continuing to encourage dialogue between Turkey, Armenia and the Armenian community to reach a common understanding of the past and cooperation on the present challenges they face,” the statement continues. (The full text of Malinowski’s statement to the ANC of N.J. can be read below)

The Garden State’s seventh Congressional District is home to a sizable Armenian-American community, stretching across the width of the state and including parts of Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties. The seat is held by incumbent Leonard Lance (R-N.J.), who has not cosponsored the Armenian Genocide Truth and Justice Resolution and, in 2013, made headlines as part of a controversial Congressional trip to Azerbaijan that sparked a high profile Congressional ethics inquiry into possible illegal foreign funding of official U.S. travel.

Tom Malinowski served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor under the Obama Administration starting in April, 2014. During his time in this position, he spearheaded efforts to assist persecuted religious minorities targeted by ISIS in Iraq and worked on decreasing civilian casualties from US military operations in the Middle East. Prior to his tenure at the State Department, from 2001 to 2013, he served as the Washington Director for Human Rights Watch. Born in Poland, he emigrated with his mother to the United States at the age of 6, settling in New Jersey. He received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of California, Berkeley in 1987 and a master of philosophy from Oxford University in 1991.

Comments

Recent News

OSCE conducts monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

12:52, 07 Mar 2018

ANCA hosts policy briefing for visiting Armenia-U.S. parliamentary delegation

10:18, 07 Mar 2018

Iranian MP calls for implementation of Iran-Armenia agreements

10:15, 07 Mar 2018

Artsakh FM meets OSCE CiO Special Rep.

18:58, 06 Mar 2018

Dean Cain, Montel Williams awarded Armenia's Order of Honor

18:51, 06 Mar 2018

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria, killing 32

17:54, 06 Mar 2018

Armenia's President invites Cyprus counterpart to Francophone summit

17:38, 06 Mar 2018

North and South Korea leaders to meet next month

17:24, 06 Mar 2018

Armenia hosts TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission sitting

16:52, 06 Mar 2018

PM briefed on Gyumri Culinary School Project

15:32, 06 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

OSCE conducts monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

ANCA hosts policy briefing for visiting Armenia-U.S. parliamentary delegation

Iranian MP calls for implementation of Iran-Armenia agreements

Artsakh FM meets OSCE CiO Special Rep.

Dean Cain, Montel Williams awarded Armenia's Order of Honor

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia