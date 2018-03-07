Russia says normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations important

14:48, 07 Mar 2018
Russia attaches importance to the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

“This meets the interests of the two countries,” Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a weekly press conference today.

She added that “Russia has been doing its best to help achieve the goal.”

Zakharova reminded that Russia played an’effective’ role in developing and signing the two protocols on Zurich back in 2009.

The comments come after Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree, announcing the two protocols with Turkey null and void.

