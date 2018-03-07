Three Armenians on Forbes 2018 Billionaires List

There are three Armenians on 2018 World’s Billionaires List published by Forbes on March 6.

Founder and CEO of Magnit, Russia’s biggest supermarket chain and owner of football team Krasnodar Sergei Galitsky (Arutyunyan) (550th) is the world’s richest Armenian with an estimated net worth of $4 billion.

Head of Tashir Group Samvel Karapetyan is listed 606th with a net worth of $3.7. Argentinean Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian is 887th with a net worth of $2.7 billion.

Forbes has pinned down a record 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories including the first ever from Hungary and Zimbabwe. This elite group is worth $9.1 trillion, up 18% since last year. Their average net worth is a record $4.1 billion.

Americans lead the way with a record 585 billionaires, followed by mainland China with 373. Amazon’s chief Jeff Bezos secures the list’s top spot for the first time, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes ranks with a 12-figure fortune.

Bezos’s fortune leapt more than $39 billion, the list’s biggest one-year gain ever. He moves ahead of Bill Gates, who is now number 2. It is the biggest gap between no. 1 and 2 since 2001.

Warren Buffett is third with a net worth of $84 billion. Bernard Arnault, with a fortune of $72 billion, reclaims the title of richest European for the first time since 2012.

There are 259 newcomers including the first ever cryptocurrency billionaires; two Canadians whose toy company is behind Hatchimals and PAW Patrol; two Americans who founded online retailer Wayfair; and a 35-year-old heiress who runs In-N-Out Burger.