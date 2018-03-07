US Air War College delegation visits Armenia’s National Defense Research University

On 7 March, the US Air War College delegation visited the National Defense Research University, MOD, RA. The visit was targeted at obtaining a more clear view of the security environment and challenges in the South Caucasus, as well as of the defense cooperation with the US.

Lieutenant General Hayk Kotanjian, Doctor of Political Science, Founding Head, NDRU, presented the guests with the research (Institute for National Strategic Studies), and the educational (National Institute for Strategic Defense-Security Education) components of the NDRU. He noted that the educational component of the University carried out Post-Graduate and Executive Education programs, and plans to initiate also Master’s Degree courses.

As Professor Kotanjian remarked, the educational process in the University evolves via the Western research universities and institutes’ model, with the account of the Russian think tanks’ experience, i.e., transferring the products of the academic-applied research activity of the research component as knowledge, to the auditorium.

The guests said to be impressed by the visit, and expressed the hope that cooperation between the US Air War College and the Armenian NDRU, MOD, would further evolve.