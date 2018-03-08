Armenian city of Sevan wins EU grant to create innovative business environment

The city of Sevan in Armenia has received a grant through the EU-funded ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ (M4EG) initiative to implement a project to improve the business environment, boost economic development and create new jobs in the city.

Sevan, in Gegharkunik marz (region), joined the EU’s M4EG initiative in 2017. It has now received a grant through this multiannual initiative and been recognised as the first and only winning city in Armenia as a result of the call.

EU Ambassador Piotr Świtalski congratulated the Mayor on the city’s winning proposal: “Promoting economic development in Armenia is a priority for the European Union, and it is an important factor to start this development in the regions. The economic development of any country is related to the equal development of the regions.”

The new project entitled ‘EU4Sevan: SME platform for Business Development and Innovation’ will be implemented from 2018-2020 (24 months), and aims to create the conditions to improve the city’s business environment, boost economic development and create new jobs.

The project is aiming to transform Sevan into a financially independent, economically sustainable and socially attractive community.