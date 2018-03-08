Arsene Wenger convinced Ozil and Mkhitaryan can play together

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are capable of playing together.

During a press conference on Wednesday, when asked if the pair can play together, Wenger told reporters: “It is of course possible.”

“It depends on what you call a number 10. Football is full of famous stories of number 10s who have played together. History has proven that the best players can,” Wenger added.

Arseanal are preparing to take on AC Milan in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie on Thursday.