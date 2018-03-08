Arsene Wenger convinced Ozil and Mkhitaryan can play together

11:16, 08 Mar 2018
Off

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are capable of playing together.

During a press conference on Wednesday, when asked if the pair can play together, Wenger told reporters: “It is of course possible.”

“It depends on what you call a number 10. Football is full of famous stories of number 10s who have played together. History has proven that the best players can,” Wenger added.

Arseanal are preparing to take on AC Milan in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie on Thursday.

Comments

Recent News

Artsakh President congratulates women on March 8

11:09, 08 Mar 2018

Congressional Armenian Caucus calls for $70 million aid package for Artsakh and Armenia

10:44, 08 Mar 2018

President Serzh Sargsyan’s congratulatory Message on Women’s Day

10:08, 08 Mar 2018

Armenia to scrap visas for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea

19:09, 07 Mar 2018

President Sargsyan receives the Mayor of Lyon

17:53, 07 Mar 2018

Three Armenians on Forbes 2018 Billionaires List

16:49, 07 Mar 2018

Coca-Cola plans to launch its first alcoholic drink

15:31, 07 Mar 2018

COPA90 train with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

15:19, 07 Mar 2018

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Chechnya, killing five

15:13, 07 Mar 2018

Russia says normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations important

14:48, 07 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh President congratulates women on March 8

Congressional Armenian Caucus calls for $70 million aid package for Artsakh and Armenia

President Serzh Sargsyan’s congratulatory Message on Women’s Day

Armenia to scrap visas for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea

President Sargsyan receives the Mayor of Lyon

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia