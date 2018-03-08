Artsakh President congratulates women on March 8

11:09, 08 Mar 2018
On 8 March Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the International Women’s Day.
The address runs as follows:

“Dear women,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and on my own behalf I extend my cordial congratulations on the International Women’s Day.
The nature has generously endowed you with warmth and care, delicacy and tenderness, beauty and charm, at the same time giving you boundless patience and great soul, endless power and strength to fulfill your life mission with dignity, carry the heavy burden on your shoulders.

The duty of men is to do everything possible to alleviate that burden, share your concerns, make your life happy and careless so that you always feel safe and secure, live quietly and peacefully, engage in your favorite work at home and outdoors. We are grateful to you for everything that you do for the sake of your families, for the sake of native country and people.

Dear mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters and wives, Artsakh women!

I sincerely wish that you, your relatives and friends be always healthy and happy, that your home hearths never extinguish, happiness and joy, love and wealth never diminish in your homes. Let success accompany you all your life!”

