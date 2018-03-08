President Serzh Sargsyan’s congratulatory Message on Women’s Day

10:08, 08 Mar 2018
Off

Dear women,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Taking advantage of this nice occasion, I address our beloved mothers, sisters, daughters and all our relatives: you bring harmony to the world with your warmth and beauty.

There is no such sphere or field of activity in our country where we could not feel women’s favorable presence and active participation. You are teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs and public figures, mothers of soldiers and military. On behalf of our entire society, I thank you and bow before you.

Dear women,

Your professional achievements and progress, as well as your public and political activities are of exceptional importance for Armenia’s development and future. Your involvement is indispensable in the process of building a more equitable and free society, and a more powerful and prosperous country.

I wish you happiness in private life and every success in your professional career. The healthy and strong family is the wealth of our people and country, and you are the dear keepers of that wealth.

Reiterating my congratulations on this wonderful holiday, I wish you all love and prosperity.

Comments

Recent News

Arsene Wenger convinced Ozil and Mkhitaryan can play together

11:16, 08 Mar 2018

Artsakh President congratulates women on March 8

11:09, 08 Mar 2018

Congressional Armenian Caucus calls for $70 million aid package for Artsakh and Armenia

10:44, 08 Mar 2018

Armenia to scrap visas for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea

19:09, 07 Mar 2018

President Sargsyan receives the Mayor of Lyon

17:53, 07 Mar 2018

Three Armenians on Forbes 2018 Billionaires List

16:49, 07 Mar 2018

Coca-Cola plans to launch its first alcoholic drink

15:31, 07 Mar 2018

COPA90 train with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

15:19, 07 Mar 2018

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Chechnya, killing five

15:13, 07 Mar 2018

Russia says normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations important

14:48, 07 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Arsene Wenger convinced Ozil and Mkhitaryan can play together

Artsakh President congratulates women on March 8

Congressional Armenian Caucus calls for $70 million aid package for Artsakh and Armenia

Armenia to scrap visas for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea

President Sargsyan receives the Mayor of Lyon

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia