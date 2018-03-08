Serbia rejects opposition’s proposal to recognize Armenian Genocide

15:41, 08 Mar 2018
Off

The Serbian parliament has rejected the opposition’s proposal to adopt a “Resolution on the recognition of genocide against the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire,” the Balkan Service of Radio Liberty reported.

The resolution was submitted by Serbia’s former Prime Minister Zoran Zivkovic, who currently heads the New Party.

Speaking to Radio Liberty, Zivkovic said “it is important not to forget the historical fact that some countries were ready to kill tens of thousands of people at some time.”

“We have had such cases so often, and nobody guarantees that something like this will happen again. That’s why remembering the past is important,” Zivkovic said.

Comments

Recent News

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens Arsenal account as Gunners triumph in Milan

00:17, 09 Mar 2018

Armenian city of Sevan wins EU grant to create innovative business environment

18:50, 08 Mar 2018

Members in Australian National Parliament of NSW commemorate Sumgait massacres

17:28, 08 Mar 2018

UN Secretary General's message on International Women's Day

14:18, 08 Mar 2018

Arsene Wenger convinced Ozil and Mkhitaryan can play together

11:16, 08 Mar 2018

Artsakh President congratulates women on March 8

11:09, 08 Mar 2018

Congressional Armenian Caucus calls for $70 million aid package for Artsakh and Armenia

10:44, 08 Mar 2018

President Serzh Sargsyan’s congratulatory Message on Women’s Day

10:08, 08 Mar 2018

Armenia to scrap visas for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea

19:09, 07 Mar 2018

President Sargsyan receives the Mayor of Lyon

17:53, 07 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens Arsenal account as Gunners triumph in Milan

Armenian city of Sevan wins EU grant to create innovative business environment

Members in Australian National Parliament of NSW commemorate Sumgait massacres

UN Secretary General's message on International Women's Day

Arsene Wenger convinced Ozil and Mkhitaryan can play together

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia