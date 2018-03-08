Serbia rejects opposition’s proposal to recognize Armenian Genocide

The Serbian parliament has rejected the opposition’s proposal to adopt a “Resolution on the recognition of genocide against the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire,” the Balkan Service of Radio Liberty reported.

The resolution was submitted by Serbia’s former Prime Minister Zoran Zivkovic, who currently heads the New Party.

Speaking to Radio Liberty, Zivkovic said “it is important not to forget the historical fact that some countries were ready to kill tens of thousands of people at some time.”

“We have had such cases so often, and nobody guarantees that something like this will happen again. That’s why remembering the past is important,” Zivkovic said.