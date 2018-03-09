Armenia’s President to make opening move at Candidates Tournament in Berlin

President Serzh Sargsyan is leaving for Germany today to attend the solemn opening of the Candidates Tournament to be held in Berlin March 10-28. As a guest of honor, President Sargsyan will make the symbolic opening move on March 10.

The tournament will feature eight strongest chess players f the world: Levon Aronian of (Armenia), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan), Vladimir Kramnik of (Russia), Wesley So (US), Fabiano Caruana (US), Ding Liren (China), Alexander Grischuk (Russia) and Sergey Karjakin (Russia).

The winner will challenge reigning chess champion Magnus Carlsen for the world title in November 2018.