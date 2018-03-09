Armenia’s President to make opening move at Candidates Tournament in Berlin

15:55, 09 Mar 2018
Off

President Serzh Sargsyan is leaving for Germany today to attend the solemn opening of the Candidates Tournament to be held in Berlin March 10-28. As a guest of honor, President Sargsyan will make the  symbolic opening move on March 10.

The tournament will feature eight strongest chess players f the world: Levon Aronian of (Armenia), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov  (Azerbaijan), Vladimir Kramnik of (Russia), Wesley So (US), Fabiano Caruana (US), Ding Liren (China), Alexander Grischuk (Russia) and Sergey Karjakin (Russia).

The winner will challenge reigning chess champion Magnus Carlsen for the world title in November 2018.

Comments

Recent News

Mogherini: Armenia and EU had never been closer

14:38, 09 Mar 2018

Starz acquires Armenian Genocide documentary "Intent to Destroy"

13:17, 09 Mar 2018

Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un to hold 'milestone' meeting

12:23, 09 Mar 2018

Mkhitaryan: First goal must be just the start

11:52, 09 Mar 2018

Garo Paylan, fellow HDP members attacked by ruling-AKP MPs in Turkish Parliament

11:41, 09 Mar 2018

USC Shoah Foundation adds large collection of Armenian Genocide testimony to its archive

11:38, 09 Mar 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens Arsenal account as Gunners triumph in Milan

00:17, 09 Mar 2018

Armenian city of Sevan wins EU grant to create innovative business environment

18:50, 08 Mar 2018

Members in Australian National Parliament of NSW commemorate Sumgait massacres

17:28, 08 Mar 2018

Serbia rejects opposition's proposal to recognize Armenian Genocide

15:41, 08 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Mogherini: Armenia and EU had never been closer

Starz acquires Armenian Genocide documentary "Intent to Destroy"

Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un to hold 'milestone' meeting

Mkhitaryan: First goal must be just the start

Garo Paylan, fellow HDP members attacked by ruling-AKP MPs in Turkish Parliament

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia