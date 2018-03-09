Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens Arsenal account as Gunners triumph in Milan

00:17, 09 Mar 2018
Off

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first Arsenal goal helped put the Gunners in control of their Europa League last-16 tie with AC Milan.

Aaron Ramsey deservedly doubled their lead before half-time, collecting Mesut Ozil’s piercing pass through the center of Milan’s defense to round keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and tap in.

The two away goals now make the Gunners firm favorites to reach the quarter-finals after next Thursday’s second leg at Emirates Stadium.

Since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, Mkhitaryan has been directly involved in more goals than any other midfielder in the Europa League (15 – nine goals and six assists).

