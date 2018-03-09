Mkhitaryan: First goal must be just the start

11:52, 09 Mar 2018
 Armenia Captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored Arsenal’s opener against AC Milan and praised his team-mate for his two assists at San Siro.
“We played very well in the first half. I think we were not very focused in the second half and that’s why we couldn’t find our best game but the most important thing is that we have a two-goal lead and a very good result and performance,” Mkhitaryan told the media after the game,

“It was very important that we didn’t concede a goal and we scored two in an away game. Now we have to be ready for the next game against Watford and then again, against Milan. Now we know that it won’t be easy in the second leg but we are going to give everything to go through,” he added.

Mkhitaryan said he’s very pleased with and very happy for his first goal for Arsenal. “But I have to keep doing the same now,” he added.

