Mkhitaryan: First goal must be just the start

“It was very important that we didn’t concede a goal and we scored two in an away game. Now we have to be ready for the next game against Watford and then again, against Milan. Now we know that it won’t be easy in the second leg but we are going to give everything to go through,” he added.

Mkhitaryan said he’s very pleased with and very happy for his first goal for Arsenal. “But I have to keep doing the same now,” he added.

Micki – First goal must be just the start

Read more at https://www.arsenal.com/news/micki-first-goal-must-be-start#iuPe3WVrS8QEYASk.99

