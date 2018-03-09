Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un to hold ‘milestone’ meeting

12:23, 09 Mar 2018
Off
Photo: AP

 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump are to meet in person as early as May, it has been announced, an extraordinary overture after months of mutual hostility, the BBC reports.

News of the meeting was delivered by South Korean officials after talks with Mr Trump at the White House.

They passed a verbal message from Mr Kim, saying the North Korean leader was “committed to denuclearisation”.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said the news “came like a miracle”.

“If President Trump and Chairman Kim meet following an inter-Korean summit, complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula will be put on the right track in earnest,” he said.

Comments

Recent News

Starz acquires Armenian Genocide documentary "Intent to Destroy"

13:17, 09 Mar 2018

Mkhitaryan: First goal must be just the start

11:52, 09 Mar 2018

Garo Paylan, fellow HDP members attacked by ruling-AKP MPs in Turkish Parliament

11:41, 09 Mar 2018

USC Shoah Foundation adds large collection of Armenian Genocide testimony to its archive

11:38, 09 Mar 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens Arsenal account as Gunners triumph in Milan

00:17, 09 Mar 2018

Armenian city of Sevan wins EU grant to create innovative business environment

18:50, 08 Mar 2018

Members in Australian National Parliament of NSW commemorate Sumgait massacres

17:28, 08 Mar 2018

Serbia rejects opposition's proposal to recognize Armenian Genocide

15:41, 08 Mar 2018

UN Secretary General's message on International Women's Day

14:18, 08 Mar 2018

Arsene Wenger convinced Ozil and Mkhitaryan can play together

11:16, 08 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Starz acquires Armenian Genocide documentary "Intent to Destroy"

Mkhitaryan: First goal must be just the start

Garo Paylan, fellow HDP members attacked by ruling-AKP MPs in Turkish Parliament

USC Shoah Foundation adds large collection of Armenian Genocide testimony to its archive

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens Arsenal account as Gunners triumph in Milan

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia