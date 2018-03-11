Candidates Tournament: Aroinian draws the game vs Mamedyarov in Round 2

20:33, 11 Mar 2018
Off

Armenia’s Levon Aronian played a draw with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in Round 2 of the Candidates Tournament that kicked off in Berlin on March 10.

in Round 1 Aronian drew the game against Ding Liren (China).

the Armenian grandmaster currently shares the 4th to 6th places with Liren and Grischuk.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round-robin (or all-play-all) chess competition. Eight top grandmasters of the world — Levon Aronian (Armenia), Fabiano Caruana (USA), Wesley So (USA), Sergey Karjakin (Russia), Ding Liren (China), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan), Alexander Grischuk (Russia), Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) have been selected in the process of rigorous qualifiers.

Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan was a guest of honor at the opening ceremony and made the opening move on behalf of Levon Aronian.

