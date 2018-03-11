Mkhitaryan scores as Arsenal thrash Watford 3-0

19:58, 11 Mar 2018
Off

Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

Goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Arsenal their first league win since beating Everton 5-1 on 3 February, the BBC reported.

The Gunners took the lead only six minutes later when Mesut Ozil’s free-kick from the left touchline was powerfully headed in by Mustafi.

Aubameyang, Ozil and Granit Xhaka were denied by Karnezis, before Aubameyang made it 2-0, collecting Mkhitaryan’s pass and taking the ball around the Watford keeper.

After Deeney’s penalty miss, Mkhitaryan added a third when he shot past Karnezis following Aubameyang’s pass for his first league goal for the Gunners.

The win leaves the Gunners sixth, 12 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who are in the final Champions League spot.

“It was very difficult after a few defeats, but we could find the strength, power to play at home and to show that it was by accident that we lost three games in a row,” Mkhitaryan said in a post-match interview with  beIN Sport.

Towards the end of the video, Mkhitaryan says to the fans: “You know we are always playing for the fans and it doesn’t matter if they could have come today or not.

“We’re always playing for those who come and support us, who are really supporting us, they are real fans who are not just coming to the stadium when we are winning, we have nothing to say.

“Just thanks to the fans who were supporting today.”

Comments

Recent News

Armenian FM due in Sweden for official visit

14:07, 12 Mar 2018

John Evans: Time for international community to welcome Artsakh into the community of nations

14:03, 12 Mar 2018

Greek football boss invades pitch with gun

13:47, 12 Mar 2018

Azerbaijani drills a blatant violation of OSCE commitments - Tigran Balayan

12:35, 12 Mar 2018

Turkish socialite and friends killed in plane crash in Iran

11:08, 12 Mar 2018

Armenia's PM to visit Lebanon

10:10, 12 Mar 2018

Candidates Tournament: Aroinian draws the game vs Mamedyarov in Round 2

20:33, 11 Mar 2018

Armenia's President attends opening of World Chess Candidates Tournament

13:53, 10 Mar 2018

Armenia's President to make opening move at Candidates Tournament in Berlin

15:55, 09 Mar 2018

Mogherini: Armenia and EU had never been closer

14:38, 09 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian FM due in Sweden for official visit

John Evans: Time for international community to welcome Artsakh into the community of nations

Greek football boss invades pitch with gun

Azerbaijani drills a blatant violation of OSCE commitments - Tigran Balayan

Turkish socialite and friends killed in plane crash in Iran

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia