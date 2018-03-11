Mkhitaryan scores as Arsenal thrash Watford 3-0

Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

Goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Arsenal their first league win since beating Everton 5-1 on 3 February, the BBC reported.

The Gunners took the lead only six minutes later when Mesut Ozil’s free-kick from the left touchline was powerfully headed in by Mustafi.

Aubameyang, Ozil and Granit Xhaka were denied by Karnezis, before Aubameyang made it 2-0, collecting Mkhitaryan’s pass and taking the ball around the Watford keeper.

After Deeney’s penalty miss, Mkhitaryan added a third when he shot past Karnezis following Aubameyang’s pass for his first league goal for the Gunners.

The win leaves the Gunners sixth, 12 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who are in the final Champions League spot.

“It was very difficult after a few defeats, but we could find the strength, power to play at home and to show that it was by accident that we lost three games in a row,” Mkhitaryan said in a post-match interview with beIN Sport.

Towards the end of the video, Mkhitaryan says to the fans: “You know we are always playing for the fans and it doesn’t matter if they could have come today or not.

“We’re always playing for those who come and support us, who are really supporting us, they are real fans who are not just coming to the stadium when we are winning, we have nothing to say.

“Just thanks to the fans who were supporting today.”