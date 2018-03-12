Armenia, Lebanon PMs discuss perspectives of economic cooperation

18:24, 12 Mar 2018
Off

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan arrived in Lebanon on a two-day official visit. After the official welcoming ceremony at the Beirut International Airport, the Armenian Prime Minister’s delegation headed for the Office of Government, where Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The private meeting between the Armenian and Lebanese Prime Ministers was followed by the expanded meeting of the governmental delegations of the two countries.

Karen Karapetyan thanked his counterpart for the invitation to visit Lebanon and the warm welcome. Touching on the possibilities for developing bilateral economic relations, Prime Minister Karapetyan said, “Lebanese companies can use our platform to access the broader markets, taking into account Armenia’s EAEU membership, as well as the free economic zone on the border with Iran, and the GSP trade regime with the European Union. In general, it is just the right time to come to Armenia and make investments in our country.”

The Prime Minister presented his government’s steps aimed at improving Armenia’s business environment. The Premier also suggested considering the possibility of establishing joint ventures in light industry, jewelry, pharmaceutics and agriculture.

Stressing the importance of developing multifaceted relationships with Armenia, Saad Hariri noted that either Lebanon is a good place for investment, particularly in infrastructure, including through public-private partnership.

As they discussed the ongoing cooperation in agriculture, information technologies, tourism and culture, the Armenian and Lebanese Prime Ministers expressed willingness to expand the interactions through joint efforts.

Karen Karapetyan suggested considering the idea of setting up an Armenian-Lebanese investment fund to finance joint projects and assured of the Armenian side’s readiness to share its experience in the field of solar energy.

The Premier invited his Lebanese counterpart to visit Armenia, noting that the Armenian-Lebanese intergovernmental commission could meet on the margins of the visit to discuss the above mentioned issues and outline new directions of cooperation. The head of the Armenian government highlighted the important role of Lebanon’s Armenian community in the furtherance and strengthening of bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan made a note in the Golden Book of Honorary Guests.

Comments

Recent News

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

18:19, 12 Mar 2018

Ordinary fascism with Azerbaijani variations

18:04, 12 Mar 2018

Plane carrying 71 crashes in Kathmandu

17:04, 12 Mar 2018

Newly opened Czech genocide museum features Armenian collection

16:44, 12 Mar 2018

Armenian FM due in Sweden for official visit

14:07, 12 Mar 2018

John Evans: Time for international community to welcome Artsakh into the community of nations

14:03, 12 Mar 2018

Greek football boss invades pitch with gun

13:47, 12 Mar 2018

Azerbaijani drills a blatant violation of OSCE commitments - Tigran Balayan

12:35, 12 Mar 2018

Iranian-Armenian actor and director Levon Haftvan passed away aged 51

11:51, 12 Mar 2018

Turkish socialite and friends killed in plane crash in Iran

11:08, 12 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Ordinary fascism with Azerbaijani variations

Plane carrying 71 crashes in Kathmandu

Newly opened Czech genocide museum features Armenian collection

Armenian FM due in Sweden for official visit

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia