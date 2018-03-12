Armenian FM due in Sweden for official visit

On March 12-13, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian will pay an official visit to Stockholm at the invitation of his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.
Meetings with high-ranking officials of Swedish legislative and executive powers as well as with leading analysts and experts are on the agenda.
On March 12-13, #Armenia FM Edward #Nalbandian will pay official visit to #Stockholm on the invitation of #Sweden FM @margotwallstrom. Meetings with high-ranking officials of Swedish legislative and executive powers as well as with leading analysts and experts are on the agenda. pic.twitter.com/ZBmgGaalj5
— MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) March 12, 2018
Comments