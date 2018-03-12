Armenian FM due in Sweden for official visit

14:07, 12 Mar 2018
On March 12-13, Edward Nalbandian will pay an official visit to Stockholm at the invitation of his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

Meetings with high-ranking officials of Swedish legislative and executive powers as well as with leading analysts and experts are on the agenda.

