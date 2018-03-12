Azerbaijani drills a blatant violation of OSCE commitments – Tigran Balayan

Azerbaijan’s large-scale military exercises are a blatant violation of the OSCE commitments, Spokesman for eth armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan said in a Twitter post.

“Azerbaijan started military exercises (the most crowded event of Azerbaijani president’s re-“election” campaign) in blatant violation of OSCE commitments, without prior notification of OSCE participating states,” Balayan tweeted.

Azerbaijan is holding large-scale drills involving 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.