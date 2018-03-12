Greek football boss invades pitch with gun

13:47, 12 Mar 2018
The Greek top-flight match between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens on Sunday was abandoned after PAOK’s president invaded the pitch with a gun, the BBC reported.

Ivan Savvidis tried to confront the referee with a gun in a hip holster after his side had an 89th-minute goal ruled offside with the score 0-0.

AEK’s players left the pitch concerned for their safety and did not return.

The match was officially abandoned two hours later but it was reported that the referee had reversed his decision.

Savvidis asked his team to leave the pitch following the offside decision then marched towards the referee before being pulled back by bodyguards.

PAOK are third in the Greek top flight and could have moved within two points of leaders AEK with a win.

