Iranian-Armenian actor and director Levon Haftvan passed away aged 51

11:51, 12 Mar 2018
Iranian-Armenian actor and theater director Levon Haftvan passed away on Saturday at the age of 51 in Tehran, Financial Tribune reported.

On the set of the movie ‘Bride of Darkness,’ directed by Mahmoud Moazzami on Saturday, Haftvan suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, Mehr News Agency reported.

Haftvan held directing degrees from the University of Tehran and Russian Academy of Theatrical Arts. He was fluent in Farsi, Armenian, Russian and English languages and worked with various International performing arts festivals and venues as artistic adviser.

He was the founder and artistic director of Lemaz Production and the ReeRaa Theater Company, and the author of artistic critiques appearing in Armenian, Persian and English periodicals.

