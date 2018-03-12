Newly opened Czech genocide museum features Armenian collection

16:44, 12 Mar 2018
A newly opened museum of the Theresienstadt Centre for Genocide Studies in the Czech Republic features materials on the Armenian Genocide.

The leadership of the museum is planning to work in cooperation with the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to expand and enrich the Armenian collection.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic Tigran Seyranyan participated in the opening of the museum on March 9.

Addressing the event, the Armenian Ambassador thanked the current and former member of the Czech Parliament for adopting a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide on April 25, 2017.

Amb. Seyranyan also emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute and the Theresienstadt Centre for Genocide Studies.

