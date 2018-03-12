Plane carrying 71 crashes in Kathmandu

AP Photo/Niranjan Shresht

17:04 At least 40 passengers have been confirmed dead, the BBC reported. At least 22 survived.

The plane, which was flying from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, was a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop and was 17 years old.

15:18 A plane carrying 71 passengers and crew has crashed on landing at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport, with at least 17 people known to have survived, the BBC reports.

Rescuers have also pulled dead bodies from the charred wreckage of the plane, operated by Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, after a fire was put out.

The plane veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon.

All flights in and out of Tribhuvan International Airport have been cancelled, according to local media.