Plane carrying 71 crashes in Kathmandu

17:04, 12 Mar 2018
Off
AP Photo/Niranjan Shresht

17:04 At least 40 passengers have been confirmed dead, the BBC reported. At least 22 survived.

The plane, which was flying from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, was a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop and was 17 years old.

15:18 A plane carrying 71 passengers and crew has crashed on landing at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport, with at least 17 people known to have survived, the BBC reports.

Rescuers have also pulled dead bodies from the charred wreckage of the plane, operated by Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, after a fire was put out.

The plane veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon.

All flights in and out of Tribhuvan International Airport have been cancelled, according to local media.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia, Lebanon PMs discuss perspectives of economic cooperation

18:24, 12 Mar 2018

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

18:19, 12 Mar 2018

Ordinary fascism with Azerbaijani variations

18:04, 12 Mar 2018

Newly opened Czech genocide museum features Armenian collection

16:44, 12 Mar 2018

Armenian FM due in Sweden for official visit

14:07, 12 Mar 2018

John Evans: Time for international community to welcome Artsakh into the community of nations

14:03, 12 Mar 2018

Greek football boss invades pitch with gun

13:47, 12 Mar 2018

Azerbaijani drills a blatant violation of OSCE commitments - Tigran Balayan

12:35, 12 Mar 2018

Iranian-Armenian actor and director Levon Haftvan passed away aged 51

11:51, 12 Mar 2018

Turkish socialite and friends killed in plane crash in Iran

11:08, 12 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia, Lebanon PMs discuss perspectives of economic cooperation

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Ordinary fascism with Azerbaijani variations

Newly opened Czech genocide museum features Armenian collection

Armenian FM due in Sweden for official visit

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia