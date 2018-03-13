Armenia’s President congratulates Pope on 5th anniversary

President Serzh Sargsyan sent today a congratulatory message to His Holiness Pope Francis on the 5th anniversary of being elected Pontiff of the Holy See of Rome, wishing the Pope robust health and every success in all his God-pleasing undertakings.

“Since the very first day of your tenure, you have sought to promote equity and justice across the globe and foster dialogue between conflicting sides. It is my pleasure to note that your deeds have been distinguished with great attention to the Armenian people,” the President of Armenia said in his congratulatory message.

President Sargsyan evoked his fond recollections of the meetings held with Pope Francis at the Holy See and in Armenia.