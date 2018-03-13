Baku sends note to Washington over Artsakh President’s visit

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador to the country Robert Cekuta in connection with Nagorno Katabakh President Bako Sahakyan’s visit to Washington and an event expected to be held in the US Congress, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has said, Azeri media report.

Hajiyev said that Ambassador Cekuta received a note of protest, sent by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the U.S. Department of State.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the US also held a meeting at the State Department to express the Azerbaijani side’s protest, the spokesman added.

“As a response to such behavior of the US, Azerbaijan will proceed from the principle of reciprocity in relations with the US,” Hajiyev stressed.