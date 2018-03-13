Dozens of students die in Ethiopia bus accident

Thirty-eight people have died in Ethiopia after the bus they were travelling in plunged off a cliff, officials say, Fana broadcaster reported.

The accident happened in Legambo district in the country’s Amhara region, north of the capital Addis Ababa.

Local officials have confirmed 28 men and 10 women were killed.

Ten passengers have survived but suffered “serious and minor injuries”, Fana said.

Most of the victims of Monday’s accident were “students of higher learning institutions”, it added.