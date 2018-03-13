Lebanese businesses could take advantage of Armenia’s preferential trade regimes – PM

On an official visit to Lebanon, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a meeting with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun.

Thankful for the warm welcome, Karen Karapetyan said he was happy to be in Lebanon. “No more than two weeks ago we had the opportunity to exchange views on the whole spectrum of multifaceted relations between Armenia and Lebanon in Yerevan. We highly value the ongoing close contacts and high-level political dialogue between friendly Lebanon and Armenia. As I mentioned at our previous meeting, we must tap as much as possible the economic potential inherent in our bilateral relations,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Welcoming Karen Karapetyan to his country, the President of Lebanon expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to the further development of the Armenian-Lebanese friendly relations. Michel Aoun expressed readiness to back the two governments’ initiatives and support the implementation of joint programs.

While discussing issues related to the expansion of trade and economic ties, the interlocutors touched upon the possibilities for Lebanese businesses to take advantage of Armenia’s preferential trade regimes and the prospects for promoting cooperation in different spheres.

The Prime Minister noted that the imperative of catalyzing the economic component calls for combining the competitive assets of Armenia and Lebanon. In this context, he stressed that Armenia’s economy boasts good growth dynamics that will be maintained over the coming years. The Premier said he had earlier discussed with his Lebanese counterpart the possibility of establishing an Armenian-Lebanese venture fund to support businesses interested in Lebanon and Armenia.

The sides highlighted the role of the Armenian community as a bridge between the two countries that can help strengthens bilateral relations.