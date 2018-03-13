Russian Federation Council delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly led b Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today.

Members of the delegation laid a wreath at the memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a moment of silence.

The guests later toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and watched the exhibitions on display. Konstantin Kosachev left a note in the guestbook.