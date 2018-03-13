Tooth of ancient megashark stolen in Australia

11:05, 13 Mar 2018
A tooth that belonged to an ancient giant shark has been stolen from a World Heritage Site in Australia, authorities have said, the BBC reported.

The 8cm (3in) tooth went missing from an undisclosed location in a remote national park in Western Australia.

The fossil came from the Megalodon species, a giant predator that is believed to have died out about 2.6 million years ago.

Authorities suspect the tooth was deliberately targeted by thieves.

It was one of two Megalodon teeth located in the Unesco World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Coast, according to Western Australia’s Department of Environment and Conservation.

“The worst part is they took the better specimen, which was not so well known,” said spokesman Arvid Hogstrom.

“Our staff had actually physically covered it up with natural features to make sure it was hidden.”

Mr Hogstrom said the stolen tooth had been in a semi-secret location and attached to a rock. Unlike the other tooth, it was not visited by tourists.

