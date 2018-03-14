Angela Merkel elected to fourth term as German chancellor

14:25, 14 Mar 2018
Off

Germany’s parliament has confirmed Angela Merkel as the country’s next leader. The conservative Merkel will govern in a grand coalition with the Social Democrats. But the vote margin was very tight – a mere 9 votes, Deutsche Welle reports.

Merkel’s election by Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, ends 171 days of waiting after Germany’s national popular election on September 24, 2017. Merkel was elected by deputies from her own conservative CDU-CSU and her junior coalition partners, the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

In all, 364 members of the Bundestag voted for Merkel, while 315 voted against her. There were nine abstentions, and 21 parliamentarians were either absent or didn’t cast valid ballots. That’s hardly a ringing endorsement considering that the grand coalition accounts for 399 votes in the Bundestag.

After the vote, Merkel headed over to Berlin’s Bellevue Palace to be sworn in by German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Merkel’s conservatives won September’s election, taking 33 percent of the vote, ahead of the SPD with 20.5 percent. But both of those figures were down sharply from 2013, due in part to the rise of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which took 12.6 percent of the vote.

Comments

Recent News

Arsene Wenger not surprised by Mkhitaryan's stunning form

18:29, 14 Mar 2018

UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats

17:44, 14 Mar 2018

Armenian firms represented at “Mosshoes 2018” expo

16:30, 14 Mar 2018

Google to ban cryptocurrency adverts

15:47, 14 Mar 2018

Russian Red Wings Air Company to operate regular Moscow-Yerevan flights

14:54, 14 Mar 2018

Glendale to name street after Artsakh

13:43, 14 Mar 2018

Armenia, Sweden FMs discuss issues on bilateral agenda

12:50, 14 Mar 2018

First non-profit management university programme to kick off in Armenia

12:12, 14 Mar 2018

OSCE to hold monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact

12:05, 14 Mar 2018

Artsakh President visits Armenian Embassy in Washington

11:31, 14 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Arsene Wenger not surprised by Mkhitaryan's stunning form

UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats

Armenian firms represented at “Mosshoes 2018” expo

Google to ban cryptocurrency adverts

Russian Red Wings Air Company to operate regular Moscow-Yerevan flights

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia