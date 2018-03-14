Armenia, Sweden FMs discuss issues on bilateral agenda

On March 13, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with Margot Wallström, Foreign Minister of Sweden in Stockholm.

Welcoming the guest, the Foreign Minister of Sweden attached great importance to the development of enlarged cooperation with Armenia both in bilateral and multilateral dimensions, which was reflected in the intensiveness of already traditional mutual visits and political dialogue in recent years.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation and warm reception, Minister Nalbandian expressed hope that during the visit new agreements will be reached aimed at further deepening and expanding the Armenian-Swedish friendly cooperation.

Edward Nalbandian and Margot Wallström acknowledged with satisfaction that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, strong and friendly cooperation has been developed both in bilateral and multilateral formats, and that we have active inter-parliamentary contacts.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Sweden discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral agenda. In this context, the sides exchanged views on deepening the cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-educational, cultural, environmental protection, renewable energy and information technologies fields. Ministers highlighted the necessity of improving the legal framework.

The sides highly assessed the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and noted that it would give a new impetus to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Edward Nalbandian briefed Margot Wallström on preparations for the Summit of La Francophonie to be held in Yerevan in October and the business forum envisaged within its framework.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the steps that are being taken towards prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity and touched in this context upon the initiatives of Armenia and Sweden. Edward Nalbandian presented to Margot Wallström a book about the humanitarian work of Swedish missioner Alma Johansson during the Armenian Genocide.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.