Armenian firms represented at “Mosshoes 2018” expo

Eight Armenian firms are participating in “Mosshoes 2018” – an international exhibition of shoes and leather accessories exhibition held in Moscow March 13-16.

This year the exhibition features more than 1,000 brands and has brought together manufacturers from 30 countries.

The Armenian companies present natural and substitute leather shoes, bags, accessories and other products to international buyers in a joint pavilion.

Armenian companies signed contracts worth 682 million AMD after the previous “Mosshoes” expos in spring and autumn.

“Mosshoes” is one of the largest leather goods expo of Russia and Eastern Europe. For four days Armenian producers have an opportunity to introduce, negotiate with dozens of distributors, to sign contracts, establish business ties, follow international trends, and practice them in further production and in order to increase export volumes,” noted Narek Aleksanyan, the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) International cooperation team leader.