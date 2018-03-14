Arsene Wenger not surprised by Mkhitaryan’s stunning form

18:29, 14 Mar 2018
Off

Arsene Wenger insists he is not surprised by how quickly Henrikh Mkhitaryan has settled into his Arsenal team, Metro reports.

The Armenian has already provided six assists and scored in consecutive games, including his maiden Arsenal goal in last week’s 2-0 over AC Milan in the Europa League.

Ahead of Thursday night’s return match, Wenger said: ‘Yes he integrated very quickly.

‘I think it’s the way we want to play that suits him naturally. He has been well accepted and made good a adaptation.

‘Players of his calibre, it helps he has been abroad before so he knows how to behave. ‘I am never surprised when players do well. It’s what I expect of them.’

