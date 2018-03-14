First non-profit management university programme to kick off in Armenia

The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia and the American University of Armenia (AUA) signed an agreement to launch the first ever university program for training of non-profit management professionals in Armenia.

Organisation of training courses for employees of civil society organisations (CSO) and for those who want to acquire professional education in the non-profit sector in Armenia is an important component of AGBU’s Bridge for CSOs program financed by the European Union.

The opportunities to acquire professional knowledge in non-profit management are limited in Armenia. This certificate program, to be developed and implemented by the American University of Armenia, will equip its beneficiaries with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in CSO management.

The goal of introducing such a program at a local higher educational institution is two-fold: the program is expected to become self-sustainable and continuous, adding to the range of important educational programs offered by local universities.

“Employees’ professionalism and leadership is key to a strong civil society and social innovation. It will ensure sustainability of organizations, as well as better quality of services for the beneficiaries,” said Vasken Yacoubian, AGBU Armenia President, AGBU Central Board member.

“AUA Extension’s successful track record can ensure that CSO professionals as well as future non-profit leaders have continuous access to learning non-profit governance, strategic management, effective program evaluation, advocacy and communication, and use of technology in civil society organizations,” noted Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian, AUA President.