Armenia, Denmark agree to facilitate visa issuance

10:42, 15 Mar 2018
On March 14, the meeting between Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia and Anders Samuelsen, Foreign Minister of Denmark took place in Copenhagen.

Welcoming Edward Nalbandian, Anders Samuelsen expressed hope that the visit will give a new impetus to the Armenian-Danish relations. Thanking for the invitation and hospitality, Minister Nalbandian noted that the Copenhagen meetings give a good opportunity to discuss steps undertaken towards further strengthening and deepening of Armenia-Denmark cooperation, and the joint programmes of mutual interest.

At the meeting the interlocutors touched upon the Armenian-Danish agenda issues, exchanged views on the ways of further developing the bilateral and multilateral cooperation in different spheres.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Denmark discussed the issues of activating the bilateral political dialogue, intensification of trade and economic relations and cooperation in international structures. Both sides highlighted the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and contacts. In this context the Foreign Ministers underlined the importance of holding regular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

Touching upon the expansion of bilateral legal framework, Edward Nalbandian acknowledged with satisfaction, that within the framework of this visit it is envisaged to sign three agreements.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the issues related to Armenia-EU relations, Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Edward Nalbandian briefed his counterpart on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides exchange views on a number of issues of regional and international importance.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Denmark signed the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark on the facilitation of the issuance of visas.

