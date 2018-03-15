Artsakh State Minister hosted at Australia’s NSW Parliament

The Armenian National Committee of Australia led a delegation including the visiting cof the Republic of Artsakh, The Hon. Arayik Harutyunyan to the Parliament of New South Wales (NSW), where a meeting was held with members of the NSW Armenia-Australia Friendship Group.

The Republic of Artsakh’s Representative to Australia, Kaylar Michaelian was also in attendance, and the meeting was chaired by Mr. Jonathan O’Dea MP – the Chair of the NSW Armenia-Australia Friendship Group.