Artsakh State Minister hosted at Australia’s NSW Parliament

11:30, 15 Mar 2018


The Armenian National Committee of Australia led a delegation including the visiting cof the Republic of Artsakh, The Hon. Arayik Harutyunyan to the Parliament of New South Wales (NSW), where a meeting was held with members of the NSW Armenia-Australia Friendship Group.

The Republic of Artsakh’s Representative to Australia, Kaylar Michaelian was also in attendance, and the meeting was chaired by Mr. Jonathan O’Dea MP – the Chair of the NSW Armenia-Australia Friendship Group.

Mr. Harutyunyan thanked the Parliament of NSW for standing with the Armenians of the Republic of Artsakh by recognising their Independence and rights to self-determination. He also personally thanked Mr. O’Dea, Dr. Hugh McDermott MP: State Member for Prospect and Mr. Damien Tudehope MP for their speeches in Parliament earlier this month, commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Sumgait Massacres.

Mr. Harutyunyan also visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Khatchkar within the Peace Garden of Parliament House, and paid his respects to the 1.5 million victims of the first genocide of the 20th century, which was recognised by the NSW Parliament in 1997, and reaffirmed in 2013.

