Candidates Tournament: Armenia’s Aronian defeats Karjakin in Round 4

09:42, 15 Mar 2018
Armenia’s leading Grandmaster Levon Aronian  beat  Sergey Karjakin (Russia) in Round 4 of the Candidates Tournament under way in Berlin.

Levon Aronian recovered well from his defeat by Vladimir Kramnik in Round 3 and came well-prepared against Karjakin. In a sharp version of the Ragozin defence, he wheeled off a novelty for which the previous World Championship challenger could find no antidote.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round-robin (or all-play-all) chess competition. Eight top grandmasters of the world — Levon Aronian (Armenia), Fabiano Caruana (USA), Wesley So (USA), Sergey Karjakin (Russia), Ding Liren (China), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan), Alexander Grischuk (Russia), Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) have been selected in the process of rigorous qualifiers.

