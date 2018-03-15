Dean Cain hopes all countries will recognize Armenian Genocide

16:59, 15 Mar 2018
Off

Superman actor Dean Cain hopes all countries will recognize the Armenian Genocide as “it is a historical fact.”

Cain writes, produces and directs history documentaries and recently co-produced Architects of Denial, about the Armenian Genocide, for which he was awarded the Armenian Order of Honor.

Speaking to the Jerusalem Post, Cain said he wouldn’t tell a foreign country what to do, but hopes every government would recognize the genocide, because “it’s a historic fact.”

“I do understand the political ramifications in the US – it’s because we have diplomatic relations with Turkey. For anyone who studies genocide or history, it’s very clear the genocide took place. It’s not the people of Turkey today who did it, or even the government… It was horrible – call it what it was,” said Cain, who paying his first visit to Israel.

Cain met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday. In a video Netanyahu posted on Facebook, Cain is seen calling the Prime Minister “the real Superman.”

As for what Cain wants to tell Israelis while he’s here, the actor said: “I’m so excited to be here and share Israel with my son, take in the sites and meet the people. It’s a place I always dreamed of visiting.”

Photo: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post

 

Comments

