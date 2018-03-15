Life & Style: Kim Kardashian’s Armenian culture still influences her life

Kim Kardashian may have been born and raised in SoCal, but she still has Armenian blood running through her veins. The reality star has been super outspoken about how important her Armenian culture is to her, and no matter how famous she’s gotten, she’s never lost sight of who she really is, Life & Style writes.

The website reminds that when it came to celebrating her birthday in October 2017, Kim gathered all of her family and friends at Carousel in LA. The Armenian restaurant has been a favorite of her family’s since she was a little girl, and she was thrilled to receive an “Armenian style” white cake with her photo on it for the special occasion.

According to the source, being Armenian is more than just enjoying the food to Kim. In 2016 she wrote an open letter in TIME magazine to raise awareness for the Armenian genocide.

“When we grew up, all my father did was talk about our heritage,” she explained. “It was such a big part of our life: We’d eat Armenian food, we would listen to stories — my dad was really outspoken about our history.” That history included her great-great-grandparents leaving Armenia before the 1915 war. “Had they not escaped, we wouldn’t be here,” she wrote.

Kim and her sisters actually went to Armenia in 2015 to visit with their cousins and bring awareness to their country’s struggles. “An emotional day at the genocide museum,” she tweeted, along with a photo of herself at the museum. She and Khloe also visited the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide monument’s eternal flame, and left flowers to honor the fallen.

“My sister and I are trying to bring awareness not only to our Armenian genocide but genocides and human slaughter, in general,” said Khloe. “Knowledge is power!” We love how the Kardashians never lose sight of who they are!